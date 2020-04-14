Riot Games unveil Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship

Riot Games announced Monday that Teamfight Tactics will crown the first global champion later this year. The Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship will take place at the end of Set Three and offer a $200,000 prize pool. Sixteen players from around the world will qualify through a region-specific system of ladders and tournaments to ensure that the best competitors from every region are represented.

Starting in May, Riot Games will award weekly points based on North American ladder rankings. At the conclusion of 12 weeks, the 10 players with the most points will earn a spot at the NA Final. Several online tournaments in May will aid in awarding another two seats to the final, as well as four more berths given through "partner qualification events" in June and July.

The North America Final takes place mid-August to determine which two players will move on to the Teamfight Tactics Galaxies Championship. Those finalists will be joined by 14 players from other regions, including Korea, China, Europe, Latin America, Brazil, Turkey, the CIS, and the Middle East.

