HAVU, Cloud9 rally for wins in Flashpoint playoffs

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 06:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 06:44 IST
HAVU Gaming and Cloud9 posted come-from-behind wins Monday to stay alive in the Flashpoint 1 playoffs. In the second round of the losers bracket, HAVU Gaming rallied to beat Gen.G Esports 2-1, and Cloud9 clawed past Orgless 2-1.

HAVU and Cloud9 will square off Tuesday after MAD Lions and MIBR meet in the winners-bracket final. The MAD Lions-MIBR loser will oppose the HAVU-Cloud9 winner in the losers-bracket final on Saturday, with the victor in that contest facing the MAD Lions-MIBR winner in the Sunday final. Four teams remain in contention for the $500,000 winner's share of a $1 million prize pool, plus 1,400 BLAST Premier points. The runner-up team will pocket $250,000 and 700 BLAST Premier points.

The 12-team tournament began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California's stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online. All matches are best-of-three, including the final on April 19. On Monday, Gen.G opened with a 22-20, double-overtime win on Mirage, but HAVU recorded to produce a 16-7 victory on Dust II and take a 16-6 decision on Nuke.

Orgless began with a 16-14 victory on Nuke before Cloud9 claimed Train 16-10 and Inferno 16-11. Flashpoint prize pool ($USD, BLAST Premier points)

1. $500,000, 1,400 points 2. $250,000, 700 points

3. $100,000, 525 points 4. $50,000, 300 points

5-6. $35,000, 175 points -- Gen.G Esports, Orgless 7-8. $15,000, 88 points -- FunPlus Phoenix, Chaos Esports Club

9. c0ntact Gaming 10. Dignitas

11. Team Envy 12. Copenhagen Flames

--Field Level Media

