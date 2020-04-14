Left Menu
UK shares lag Europe on coronavirus worries, BAT slumps

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:11 IST
UK stock markets edged lower on Monday as shares in British American Tobacco slumped on reports of a U.S. criminal probe, while signs that Britain will remain under lockdown for a longer period dented the mood. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.35% by 0728 GMT, giving up early gains and underperforming its European peers as the UK government signaled that there would be no easing of lockdown measures this week.

A newspaper reported Britain's finance minister as saying the economy could shrink by up to 30% this quarter. The midcap index was down by about 1%.

British American Tobacco shed nearly 4% after a report the cigarette maker is under a criminal investigation by U.S. regulators over suspected sanctions-busting. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca's shares surged 7% after saying it would start a clinical trial to assess the potential of Calquence in the treatment of the exaggerated immune response associated with COVID-19 infection in severely ill patients.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

