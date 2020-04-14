Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal government extends lockdown till April 27 as coronavirus cases rise

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:02 IST
Nepal government extends lockdown till April 27 as coronavirus cases rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Nepal government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown period till April 27 as the Himalayan nation continued to witness an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, according to an official statement

The decision to extend the lockdown period was taken during a meeting of the council of ministers hereafter the number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 16. "A meeting of the council of ministers took a decision to this effect as per the recommendation of the High-Level COVID-19 prevention and control committee," the statement said

The country has been under lockdown since March 24. All government services other than essential have been shut down and the domestic and international flights have been suspended. Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has killed 119,666 people and infected almost two million people, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 334 new coronavirus infections, total reaches 3,252

Singapores health ministry confirmed 334 more coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking its tally to 3,252.Most of the new cases were linked to outbreaks in migrant workers dormitories, the ministry said....

As rebel-held Syria fears virus, just one machine is there to test

A single machine at Mohamad Shahim Makkis medical center in Idlib province, part of Syrias last rebel stronghold, is the only alarm that will sound when the coronavirus strikes a population of millions of the worlds most vulnerable people.M...

Brussels mulls 1.5 trn euro virus recovery fund

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said Tuesday the EU may need a 1.5-trillion euro USD1.6 trillion economic recovery fund following the coronavirus pandemic, but the financing of such joint spending remains murky. I coul...

Senior Congress leader booked for violating lockdown rules in Telangana

Senior Congress leader, Hanumantha Rao has been booked for allegedly violating lockdown rules by approaching Dr. BR Ambedkars statue and garlanding it on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary. Speaking to ANI, Hanumanth Rao, Senior Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020