Mexican economy to get cash injection from May -president

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:01 IST
Mexican economy to get cash injection from May -president
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

There will be a three-month injection of cash into Mexico's economy starting in May once the country has dealt with the coronavirus outbreak, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

Speaking at his regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador said that after the public health challenge had been resolved, the government would "start the economic recovery."

"We're already working on this. In May, June, July, there's going to be an injection of money for the benefit of the population, above all for the poorest" to boost consumption, he said. "That's what we're considering in general terms."

