Left Menu
Development News Edition

China offers reward for catching Russia border crossers over virus fears

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:13 IST
China offers reward for catching Russia border crossers over virus fears
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A northeast China province is offering cash rewards of up to 5,000 yuan ($700) for help in catching people who illegally cross the Russian border after a flood of imported coronavirus cases. Weeks after it drastically cut international flights and banned entry to foreigners to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus crisis, China is still struggling to contain a spike in imported cases.

Most of the new infections have been in Chinese citizens returning home. A new front has emerged in Heilongjiang province, which on Tuesday reported 79 new cases in arrivals from neighboring Russia, taking its total of imported infections to 326.

Provincial authorities said Monday that people who report illegal border crossings will receive a 3,000-yuan reward. "If the citizen captures and hands over (offenders) to relevant departments, there will be a one-off reward of 5,000 yuan," the virus prevention and control working group said in a statement.

This is "to step up prevention and control work against imported cases in the province", it added. Most of the province's imported cases were discovered in the remote border city of Suifenhe, whose land crossing the busiest between China and Russia, with over one million travelers annually -- has been closed since April 7.

The city with a population of some 70,000 has been under strict lockdown since last week, with all public gatherings banned from Sunday. Local officials said a makeshift hospital was completed and ready for use on Tuesday, and medical experts have been dispatched from nationwide to the area.

Suifenhe and the provincial capital of Harbin now require all overseas arrivals to quarantine for 28 days and undergo tests for the virus. Russia on Monday reported more than 2,500 new infections -- its highest daily rise yet -- and President Vladimir Putin warned officials to brace for "extraordinary" scenarios.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged local governments in China and Russia on Tuesday to "take the necessary measures" to prevent and stop illegal border crossings. Zhao estimated that there are currently more than 100,000 Chinese citizens in Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt declares C-2 Janakpuri as containment zone, total zones increased to 48

Delhi government on Tuesday has declared C-2 Block of Janakpuri as another containment zone. With this, the total number of containment zones in the capital now stand at 48.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had said that the number o...

Coronavirus: Lawyers struggle with video conference facilities at district courts

The video-conferencing system, used for hearing of urgent matters in lower courts here amid the COVID-19 outbreak, has been causing frustration and hurdlesand it needs an upgrade at war footing, lawyers said on Tuesday. Lawyers are facing...

Cardinal Pell threatened online a week after leaving jail

Australian Cardinal George Pell, released from prison last week after a court overturned his child sex conviction, was warned by police Tuesday of online threats against him, as new abuse allegations also emerged. Pell walked free last week...

14,000 teams of 'corona foot warriors' to spread awareness, conduct surveillance in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that 14,000 teams of corona foot warriors have been created to spread awareness regarding COVID-19 and conduct surveillance among other works. We have created 14,000 teams of corona foot ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020