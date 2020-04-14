Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian diaspora groups in UK urge patience amid COVID-19 lockdown

PTI | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:15 IST
Indian diaspora groups in UK urge patience amid COVID-19 lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over a hundred Indian diaspora organizations here have united to issue an open letter of solidarity with India and urged their compatriots caught up in the current lockdown to show patience to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country. The 107 organizations, including charities, local temple associations and state-wise representative bodies, lauded the Indian government's efforts during the outbreak as well as worldwide efforts to save precious lives during the pandemic. The letter came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday to further extend the lockdown in India till May 3. "We would especially like to commend the mammoth efforts of the Indian government and states working under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the wide-ranging and timely measures to address this issue and to alleviate the inevitable hardship that they will endure during this time of lockdown," the letter stated.

"We salute the citizens of India for their fortitude, patience, disciple, and social consciousness at this testing time. We appeal to you all, sisters and brothers to continue to keep trust, keep strong and follow the continued advice and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during these testing times," it added. The Indian High Commission in London, which has been fielding hundreds of queries on a daily basis from Indian nationals stranded in the UK, also reached out to them with a message of reassurance this week.

"Dear Indians in the UK. We are an email or phone call away and committed to finding ways to help you while you are in the UK. The Indian diaspora in the UK is also making efforts to do so. Have faith, be positive and stay safe," it said. Its social media pages were instantly flooded with queries regarding international flights after the Indian government's lockdown extension announcement on Tuesday.

"There are many students stuck in the UK, including myself, who couldn't return to India before March 18 and are stuck here. In these trying times, we really want to go home. Please help," read one plea. "Can we get clarity on when the flight operations will resume?" asked another.

There are thousands of Indians stranded in different parts of the UK, with hundreds of students among the worst-hit due to financial and accommodation constraints. The UK Home Office has confirmed that any foreign students or professionals on visas that had expired or expiring would be given an extension at least until May 31. Many of the stranded students from different parts of India -- including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand expressed their relief at the visa extension, but they remain concerned about the limited resources at their disposal in the face of mounting accommodation and essentials costs.

Besides, many are exposed to a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to being crammed into packed hostels with shared kitchen and bathroom facilities during the current lockdown imposed in the UK. The High Commission urged these Indian nationals to remain calm and follow travel advisories and updates as the lockdown and travel restrictions in India now go into place until May 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt declares C-2 Janakpuri as containment zone, total zones increased to 48

Delhi government on Tuesday has declared C-2 Block of Janakpuri as another containment zone. With this, the total number of containment zones in the capital now stand at 48.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had said that the number o...

Coronavirus: Lawyers struggle with video conference facilities at district courts

The video-conferencing system, used for hearing of urgent matters in lower courts here amid the COVID-19 outbreak, has been causing frustration and hurdlesand it needs an upgrade at war footing, lawyers said on Tuesday. Lawyers are facing...

Cardinal Pell threatened online a week after leaving jail

Australian Cardinal George Pell, released from prison last week after a court overturned his child sex conviction, was warned by police Tuesday of online threats against him, as new abuse allegations also emerged. Pell walked free last week...

14,000 teams of 'corona foot warriors' to spread awareness, conduct surveillance in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that 14,000 teams of corona foot warriors have been created to spread awareness regarding COVID-19 and conduct surveillance among other works. We have created 14,000 teams of corona foot ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020