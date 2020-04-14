Left Menu
G7 agreed on need to aid emerging economies battling with virus - Japan's Aso

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:19 IST
G7 finance leaders agreed on Tuesday on the need to provide financial and technical assistance to emerging economies battling with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

The finance leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies discussed the need for a coordinated response to deal with the damage the health crisis was inflicting on the global economy, Aso told reporters after attending the teleconference.

"There's no doubt the global economy will come under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

