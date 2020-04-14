Left Menu
Development News Edition

Al-Qaeda's Sahel branch says virus weakening its foes

PTI | Bamako | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:33 IST
Al-Qaeda's Sahel branch says virus weakening its foes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadists have claimed responsibility for killing dozens of soldiers in Mali and suggested coronavirus was weakening foreign forces in the Sahel. In a statement verified on Monday by the jihadist-surveillance group SITE Intelligence, the jihadists said they attacked a military base in the northern town of Bamba on April 6.

Officials at the time told AFP that some 25 Malian soldiers had died in the raid, but the statement by the GSIM -- the Group to Support Islam and Muslims -- said about 30 soldiers had been killed. AFP was unable to independently confirm the figures.

GSIM also suggested that the coronavirus sweeping Europe could weaken the resolve of its enemies. "The pandemic also struck the ranks of the invading forces in Mali. This bears a sign of the near disintegration of this satanic alliance, Allah willing," the statement said.

Mali has been struggling to contain a jihadist revolt that first broke out in the north in 2012, and which has since spread to the centre of the country and to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger. Thousands of Malian soldiers and civilians have died in the conflict to date, despite the presence of thousands of French and United Nations troops in the country.

France has some 5,100 soldiers deployed across the Sahel. The UN mission in Mali, called MINUSMA, has around 13,000 members. GSIM, an al-Qaeda-linked jihadist alliance active in several Sahel states, last month said that it was willing to negotiate with the government in Bamako in order to de-escalate Mali's spiralling conflict.

It demanded an end to the "crusader French occupation" and the departure of other international troops as a precondition to talks, however. Mali has recorded 123 coronavirus cases to date, including 10 fatalities.

There are concerns that country -- where large swathes of land lie outside state control -- is ill-equipped to tackle a large outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia resumes talks with Yemen's Houthis as truce falters

Saudi Arabia has resumed indirect talks with Yemens Houthi movement to cement a faltering ceasefire, sources familiar with the discussions said, as the United Nations pushes for a de-escalation to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak. The Ira...

350 new COVID-19 patients in Maha, count 2,684; 18 deaths

As many as 350 people tested positive in Maharashtra for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally so far to 2,684, a state health official said. The state also reported death of 18 coronavirus patients.The death toll due to the pandemic in the...

No COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand for 6th consecutive day

The State authorities have heaved a sigh of relief as no COVID-19 case was reported in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases remained at 35, as 127 samples were tested negative on Tue...

Disinfection tunnels do not help tackle coronavirus: HP govt

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday said disinfection tunnels being set up at several places in the state do not help tackle coronavirus. The authorities advised against their installation, saying their use may prevent people from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020