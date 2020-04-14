Left Menu
Development News Edition

India assures Palestine of 'all possible support' as Abbas seeks help to fight coronavirus

PTI | Jericho | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:27 IST
India assures Palestine of 'all possible support' as Abbas seeks help to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas and assured him of "all possible support" in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. During his telephonic conversation with Abbas, the prime minister appreciated the efforts being made by the Palestinian authorities to protect their population from the virus, and assured all possible support from India for these efforts, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed greetings to the President and the people of Palestine, for the forthcoming holy month of Ramzan, it said. "The two leaders discussed the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and apprised each other of the steps being taken in their respective countries to control the situation," the statement said.

Modi and Abbas agreed to remain in touch at appropriate levels to explore avenues of cooperation at this challenging time. "We are confident that India and its friendly people are capable under your wise leadership to overcome this global ordeal as quickly as possible and with minimal losses," Abbas told Modi.

"In Palestine, we were able to achieve great progress in confronting and controlling the coronavirus. In spite of the occupation and the difficulties we face because of it, we are still able to make significant progress in this regard," a statement by the office of Abbas quoted him as saying. Abbas stated that there is a need for medicines and medical equipment in Palestine with which India could be of help.

"Concerned authorities will communicate with their counterparts in friendly India to cooperate in this field,” he said. The Palestinian President also expressed hope of meeting the Prime Minister soon after the crisis is over.

Abbas thanked Modi for the felicitations, wishing him "abundant health and success as a friend of the Palestinian people and leadership". As many as 284 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the West Bank so far and two persons have died.

In Gaza, 13 cases have been diagnosed with the first two cases found among people who returned from Pakistan last month. India had earlier sent a consignment of hydroxychloroquine to Israel at the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

EHF announces new dates for EuroHockey under 18 Championship

The European Hockey Federation EHF on Tuesday announced the new dates and venues for the EuroHockey Under 18 Championships 2021. The showpiece event will be an Under-19 tournament for the year 2021.The Boys Championship will take place from...

Phil Foden has great future ahead of him: Bernardo Silva

Manchester Citys Bernardo Silva feels that his teammate Phil Foden has a great future ahead of him and termed the latter a fantastic player. I think Phil is a fantastic player and has a great future ahead of him, the clubs official website ...

Delhi govt's lockdown orders to remain valid till May 3: Chief secy

The Delhi government on Tuesday said its earlier orders related to the implementation of the lockdown will remain valid till May 3 in view of it being extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In view of extension of lockdown by the central...

Rlys set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for Apr 15-May 3 due to lockdown extension

Railways is set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for travel between April 15 and May 3 due to extension of the nationwide lockdown and suspension of passenger trains till then in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The national ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020