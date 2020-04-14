India assures Palestine of 'all possible support' as Abbas seeks help to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas and assured him of "all possible support" in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. During his telephonic conversation with Abbas, the prime minister appreciated the efforts being made by the Palestinian authorities to protect their population from the virus, and assured all possible support from India for these efforts, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed greetings to the President and the people of Palestine, for the forthcoming holy month of Ramzan, it said. "The two leaders discussed the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and apprised each other of the steps being taken in their respective countries to control the situation," the statement said.

Modi and Abbas agreed to remain in touch at appropriate levels to explore avenues of cooperation at this challenging time. "We are confident that India and its friendly people are capable under your wise leadership to overcome this global ordeal as quickly as possible and with minimal losses," Abbas told Modi.

"In Palestine, we were able to achieve great progress in confronting and controlling the coronavirus. In spite of the occupation and the difficulties we face because of it, we are still able to make significant progress in this regard," a statement by the office of Abbas quoted him as saying. Abbas stated that there is a need for medicines and medical equipment in Palestine with which India could be of help.

"Concerned authorities will communicate with their counterparts in friendly India to cooperate in this field,” he said. The Palestinian President also expressed hope of meeting the Prime Minister soon after the crisis is over.

Abbas thanked Modi for the felicitations, wishing him "abundant health and success as a friend of the Palestinian people and leadership". As many as 284 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the West Bank so far and two persons have died.

In Gaza, 13 cases have been diagnosed with the first two cases found among people who returned from Pakistan last month. India had earlier sent a consignment of hydroxychloroquine to Israel at the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

