Faith groups, AFL-CIO urge U.S., IMF, G20 to cancel debt for poor countries

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:41 IST
The AFL-CIO union federation and nearly 80 other faith groups on Tuesday urged the U.S. government, the International Monetary Fund, and G20 nations to cancel debt payments by developing countries so they could focus on fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

In letters to U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of the G20 and the IMF, the groups also urged them to mobilize additional resources to support all countries affected by the rapidly spreading pandemic.

Organizations signing the letters included the AFL-CIO and Oxfam America, as well as the Episcopal Church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Presbyterian Church and the United Church of Christ. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Jubilee USA Network, an alliance of faith groups, issued a similar call last week.

