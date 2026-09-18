Nomination Turbulence: White House Withdraws Jeffrey Anderson for ICAO Post

The White House has withdrawn its nomination of former Delta Air Lines pilot Jeffrey Anderson for U.S. ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization due to opposition from a major pilots' union. Concerns over Anderson's qualifications, including his stance on raising the retirement age for pilots, may have influenced the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 07:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 07:09 IST
Nomination Turbulence: White House Withdraws Jeffrey Anderson for ICAO Post

The White House on Thursday announced the withdrawal of former Delta Air Lines pilot Jeffrey Anderson's nomination for the U.S. ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The nomination encountered significant opposition from a key airline pilots' union.

Nominated by President Donald Trump in July 2025, Anderson never received a confirmation hearing. While the White House offered no specific reason for the withdrawal, the Air Line Pilots Association had labeled him unqualified last year.

The union criticized Anderson's support for raising the mandatory pilot retirement age, a topic Congress had previously declined to change. Meanwhile, the ICAO position remains unfilled since July 2022, as geopolitical tensions, such as Ukraine's call to ban Russian airspace operations, add additional urgency.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

Global
4
U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

Why a Global Food-Price Index Cannot Capture the Full Hormuz Shock

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026