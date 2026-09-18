Nomination Turbulence: White House Withdraws Jeffrey Anderson for ICAO Post

The White House on Thursday announced the withdrawal of former Delta Air Lines pilot Jeffrey Anderson's nomination for the U.S. ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The nomination encountered significant opposition from a key airline pilots' union.

Nominated by President Donald Trump in July 2025, Anderson never received a confirmation hearing. While the White House offered no specific reason for the withdrawal, the Air Line Pilots Association had labeled him unqualified last year.

The union criticized Anderson's support for raising the mandatory pilot retirement age, a topic Congress had previously declined to change. Meanwhile, the ICAO position remains unfilled since July 2022, as geopolitical tensions, such as Ukraine's call to ban Russian airspace operations, add additional urgency.