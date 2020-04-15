Pak FM Qureshi talks to British counterpart; discusses COVID-19, economy

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday called his British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and other bilateral issues. The two leaders discussed matters relating to the repatriation of citizens in the wake of the closure of airspace due to the pandemic emergency, the Foreign Office said.

Qureshi informed his counterpart that so far Pakistan International Airlines operated 23 flights repatriating more than 7,700 British nationals. The British Foreign Secretary said that the UK wants to operate chartered flights to repatriate remaining British nationals from Pakistan. The Foreign Minister conveyed that Pakistan was open to the idea and would facilitate the UK in this regard.

Qureshi apprised the Secretary of State about Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for launching a "Global Initiative for Debt Relief." Alluding to reports by the World Bank and the IMF concerning an imminent economic recession of a graver nature than the Great Depression, Qureshi underscored that without immediate, coordinated and comprehensive actions to create fiscal space, the developing world may have to contend with dire social, political and economic consequences. He expressed hope that the UK will support and advance this cause in earnest, particularly through the platform of G20. The British Foreign Secretary assured of UK's understanding and support for the initiative.

