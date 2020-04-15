Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak FM Qureshi talks to British counterpart; discusses COVID-19, economy

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-04-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 00:34 IST
Pak FM Qureshi talks to British counterpart; discusses COVID-19, economy
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday called his British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and other bilateral issues. The two leaders discussed matters relating to the repatriation of citizens in the wake of the closure of airspace due to the pandemic emergency, the Foreign Office said.

Qureshi informed his counterpart that so far Pakistan International Airlines operated 23 flights repatriating more than 7,700 British nationals. The British Foreign Secretary said that the UK wants to operate chartered flights to repatriate remaining British nationals from Pakistan. The Foreign Minister conveyed that Pakistan was open to the idea and would facilitate the UK in this regard.

Qureshi apprised the Secretary of State about Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for launching a "Global Initiative for Debt Relief." Alluding to reports by the World Bank and the IMF concerning an imminent economic recession of a graver nature than the Great Depression, Qureshi underscored that without immediate, coordinated and comprehensive actions to create fiscal space, the developing world may have to contend with dire social, political and economic consequences. He expressed hope that the UK will support and advance this cause in earnest, particularly through the platform of G20. The British Foreign Secretary assured of UK's understanding and support for the initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Egyptian policeman killed in gunbattle with suspected militants -state TV

An Egyptian policeman was killed on Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire with suspected militants near the centre of the capital Cairo, state television said.Two private television stations broadcast what they called footage of the shooting, w...

So far, U.S. courts rule for abortion rights during coronavirus pandemic

Texas women regained some access to abortion on Tuesday after a court blocked a state effort to limit it due to the coronavirus, showing how even conservative-leaning courts are pushing back on Republican-led efforts to change social policy...

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 25,000, cases exceed 600,000 -Reuters tally

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,400 on Tuesday, doubling in one week, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak. The United States, with the worlds third-la...

Spain says coronavirus curve flattening; loosening of curbs causes jitters

Spain is flattening the curve on the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, one month into a strict lockdown in one of the worlds worst outbreaks, but some voiced alarm over the loosening of restrictions that began this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020