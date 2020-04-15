Soccer-Takeover deal for Newcastle United edges closer

Soccer-Takeover deal for Newcastle United edges closerReuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 00:42 IST
A possible takeover of Premier League side Newcastle United by a group fronted by British financier Amanda Staveley with Saudi Arabian backing appeared to be moving closer to completion on Tuesday.
A 31-page charge agreement filed with Companies House and signed by Staveley for PCP Capital Partners and a lawyer for St James Holdings Ltd indicated a framework for a deal was being put in place.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League
- Newcastle United
- British
- Saudi Arabian
- Companies House
ALSO READ
Soccer-Newcastle United put non-playing staff on leave -BBC
Scenarios for a potential return of the Premier League
Soccer-Premier League, EFL and PFA to discuss wage deferral agreement: BBC
Premier League accused of 'moral vacuum' as clubs cut staff wages
Bournemouth's Howe first Premier League boss to take pay cut over virus