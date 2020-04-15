Pak clerics flout virus lockdown rules, say restrictions not applicable to mosques, congregational prayers

Defying all orders from the state to refrain from religious congregations to curb the spread of COVID-19, prominent ulemas and religious scholars from across Pakistan on Tuesday stated that the five daily prayers and the Friday prayers would be held in mosques. They, however, mentioned that all precautionary measures advised by the government will be implemented. The statement from the ulemas, cited by Dawn, comes as the government announced it would continue the lockdown imposed in light of the coronavirus outbreak, easing restrictions for some industries which it said were 'low-risk'.

Authorities in all provinces had officially restricted congregations in mosques, including for Friday prayers, to five people or less for the past two weeks. However, several instances of violation of government orders, and confrontation with police trying to enforce these orders, have been reported since then. Speaking at a press conference after the meeting between representatives from the Jamiat-e-ulema Islam, Jamiat-e-ulema Pakistan, Jamaat-i-Islami and Tanzeem-e-Islami among other religious parties at the Karachi Press Club, Mufti Taqi Usmani, a renowned religious scholar and former judge of the Federal Shariat Court, said it was decided that prayers would be held while observing precautionary measures, the newspaper reported.

Detailing the precautionary measures, Usmani said there would be proper distancing between rows and individuals during congregations. He urged the elderly to pray at their homes and other people to return to their homes as soon as prayers were over. "In the present conditions, five daily prayers along with precautionary measures are essential," he added.

Prominent religious scholar and chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman said the lockdown was not "applicable to mosques", adding that arrangements would be made for Friday congregational prayers and tarawih in Ramazan. Calling the congregational prayers a "necessity", a statement released after the meeting said that it was important to continue the prayers while observing precautionary measures.

The meeting called for the resumption of all congregational prayers including the five daily prayers and the Friday prayers, terming the government's orders of allowing between three to five people for congregations as "impractical". The statement urged elderly people, people affected by the virus or those caring for virus patients to not come to the mosque.

Pakistan has confirmed some 342 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the tally to 5,716, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The country's number of deaths from coronavirus reached 100 as four more patients lost the battle for their lives in southern Sindh and northeastern Punjab provinces. (ANI)

