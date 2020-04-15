Left Menu
Development News Edition

One killed, 3 injured in firing at ration distribution camp in Karachi

A man was killed and three others were injured after four men opened fire at a ration distribution camp in Surjani town here on Tuesday.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:49 IST
One killed, 3 injured in firing at ration distribution camp in Karachi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A man was killed and three others were injured after four men opened fire at a ration distribution camp in Surjani town here on Tuesday. The injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where they are now said to be in a stable condition, Express Tribune reported.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the family following the completion of medico-legal formalities. The police identified the suspects as Mudassir, Abdullah Shah, Shamu and Deen.

"According to the locals, the staff of a welfare organisation had arrived in the area for distribution of ration a day ago, where a clash broke out with an unidentified man over the formation of a queue," the police said. The dispute was later resolved. However, the next day, four men came and started shooting at the staff that had arrived in the area to resume the ration distribution.

The police claimed that all the suspects were residents of Surjani town, and raids were being conducted to arrest them. People in Pakistan are facing a hunger-like situation as authorities are not distribution adequate amounts of food aid.

The contagion has infected at least 6,217 people and killed 113 others in the country so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Koreans brave coronavirus to vote, ruling party set for win

South Korean President Moon Jae-ins ruling party is projected to win a general election on Wednesday, exit polls showed, as mask-wearing voters cast their ballots under strict precautions against the novel coronavirus. The election was clos...

UK minister hails India-UK ties in COVID-19 fight as paracetamol hits shelves

The British government has hailed India-UK trade ties as the first consignment of 2,800,000 packets of paracetamol from India is set to be distributed across the countrys supermarkets and retailers to stem the spread of the coronavirus pand...

Cycling-Tour de France postponed, to be held from Aug 29-Sept 20

The Tour de France has been postponed to Aug. 29-Sept 20 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Cycling Union UCI said on Wednesday. French president Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that no public event would take place in ...

This is how Taapsee Pannu likes to celebrate her birthdays!

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is on a photo-sharing spree these days, on Wednesday shared yet another throwback picture, and revealed that likes her birthday celebrations to be the old school way with family around. The 32-year-old took to Insta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020