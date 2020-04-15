Germany to extend virus curbs to May 3: state govt sources

Germany is poised to extend restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus to May 3, regional government sources said Wednesday, hours ahead of key talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel on the issue

Representatives from Germany's 16 states and the chancellery have agreed on a position paper which includes delaying a deadline on maintaining curbs including keeping schools closed beyond the current April 19 cutoff, the sources told AFP.

