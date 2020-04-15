Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF okays USD 230 mn in virus aid for Niger, Burkina

PTI | Abidjan | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:45 IST
IMF okays USD 230 mn in virus aid for Niger, Burkina

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved emergency aid totalling nearly USD 230 million (210 million euros) to help two Sahel countries fight coronavirus. The IMF's executive board gave the green light to disbursements of USD 115.3 million to Burkina Faso and USD 114.5 million to Niger to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said in statements late Tuesday.

The money is being allocated under the IMF's Rapid Credit Facility, to help meet urgent balance-of-payments needs. They will also benefit from IMF debt service relief. The two countries, which rank among the poorest in the world, are also struggling with a jihadist insurgency in the Sahel that has claimed thousands of lives and driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

The IMF has also announced emergency aid for Ghana of a billion dollars and USD 442 million for Senegal to help them tackle the coronavirus crisis. On Tuesday, it said it expected sub-Saharan African economies to shrink by 1.6 percent in 2020, as part of a global contraction of 3.0 per cent.

The GDP of the continent's economic superpowers, Nigeria and South Africa, is expected to shrink by 3.4 and 5.8 per cent..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

G20 debt moratorium should be followed by more measures - Germany's Scholz

A debt moratorium to help poor countries survive the coronavirus crisis should be followed by more measures, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that Chinas support for those international efforts was cruci...

Wipro reports 6 pc fall in Q4 profit, holds back revenue guidance for Q1 FY21

IT major Wipro on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent year-on-year fall in profit at Rs 2,345 crore for the January to March quarter as compared with Rs 2,494 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter rose by 4.7 per cent in Q3 FY20...

BMW Group India Pledges its Commitment Towards Fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic

Gurgaon, Haryana, India Business Wire India Participation in creation of isolation ward at Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu near BMW Group Plant Chennai. Critical care equipment and services for medical facilities. Personal Pro...

Lockdown 2: Relaxation to help bring liquidity in market, says JSW Steel

Welcoming the fresh guidelines for the second phase of lockdown, JSW Steel on Wednesday said the renewed measures will help restart economic activity and allow liquidity in the market. As per the fresh government guidelines issued on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020