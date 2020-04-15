Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vatican removes financial watchdog head as scandal continues

PTI | Rome | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:22 IST
Vatican removes financial watchdog head as scandal continues
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikipedia

The Vatican on Wednesday replaced the director of its financial watchdog agency, completing a coup that began in October with controversial police raids on the watchdog offices and an investigation into a London real estate deal. The Vatican secretary of state named a Bank of Italy official, Giuseppe Schlitzer, to head the day-to-day operations of the Financial Information Authority, known by its Italian acronym AIF. Schlitzer replaces Tommaso di Ruzza, who was suspended as part of the investigation.

Seven months after the raids, neither di Ruzza nor anyone else has been charged. The delay and gaps in the prosecutors' case suggest the investigation was sparked by a Vatican turf war over fears that AIF was being too aggressive in rooting out financial malfeasance that could have implicated high-ranking Vatican officials. In addition to di Ruzza's removal, Pope Francis decided in November not to renew the mandate of AIF's president, Rene Bruelhart. Half the AIF board resigned to protest their treatment, and the board as a whole issued a statement defending their integrity and that of their investigations.

The raids and the scandal over the replacement of AIF's leadership has raised questions once again about the Vatican's murky finances and Francis' failure to truly reform them. The pope was elected on a mandate of reform, after the Holy See worked for a decade to erase its reputation as a financial pariah and offshore tax haven. Much of that effort was spearheaded by di Ruzza, who helped rewrite the Vatican's anti-money laundering laws and helped manage the Vatican's relations with the Council of Europe's Moneyval evaluators. Under di Ruzza and Bruelhart's leadership, the Vatican secured agreements with more than 60 nations to exchange financial information in the fight against money laundering and tax evasion.

In a statement to The Associated Press, di Ruzza thanked the pope for having given him the chance to serve the Holy See. "I know that in these years AIF gave its utmost to build a solid and internationally credible anti-money laundering system," he said.

Vatican prosecutors are investigating allegations of corruption in the Secretariat of State's 2012 purchase of a stake in a luxury residence in London. The Vatican bought the other investors out at the end of 2018, but then realized it had taken on an onerous mortgage as well as Italian middlemen who were fleecing the Holy See of tens of millions of euros in fees, according to officials familiar with the deal. The AIF got involved in March 2019, after the deal was closed, when the No. 2 in the secretariat of state filed a suspicious transaction report that prompted AIF to launch a five-nation intelligence investigation to trace the financial flows from the deal and try to nab the people who had allegedly defrauded the Vatican.

It appears Vatican prosecutors didn't realize that the AIF was in the middle of its own international investigation when they raided AIF headquarters and essentially torpedoed the intelligence investigation di Ruzza had launched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

US defense secretary says China still withholding information on coronavirus

China is still withholding information related to the coronavirus needed to inform the global response, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a television interview on Wednesday, as he called on Beijing to share its data.Clearly, the Ch...

Trial for Giuliani associates Parnas, Fruman pushed back to February 2021

A federal judge on Wednesday delayed the trial of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two associates of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on charges of violating campaign finance laws to Feb. 1, 2021 because of difficultie...

Punjab & Sind Bank to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr via QIP, preferential shares

State-owned Punjab and Sind Bank on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 1500 crore through equity and preferential issue of shares. The decision was taken at the board meeting held on April 15, 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing.T...

World Health Organization chief regrets U.S. decision to pull funding

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that he regretted President Trumps decision to pull funding for the agency and called for world unity to fight the new coronavirus pandemic.U.S. President Donald Trumps move to hal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020