Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says world learning US 'kills people' after WHO move

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:32 IST
Iran says world learning US 'kills people' after WHO move
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran said Wednesday the world is learning that the United States "kills people" after President Donald Trump suspended US funding for the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has accused the UN body of covering up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the world.

The US president on Tuesday ordered that payments amounting to $400 million be halted pending a review of the WHO's role in allegedly "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus". The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has topped 125,000 around the world, with more than two million people infected by the disease since December.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif likened the funding freeze to the United States' "maximum pressure" campaign against his country. The United States reimposed crippling sanctions against Iran in 2018 after Trump unilaterally withdrew from a nuclear deal.

"The shameful defunding of WHO amid a pandemic will live in infamy," Zarif wrote on Twitter. "The world is learning what Iran has known & experienced all along," he said. "US regime's bullying, threatening & vainglorious blathering isn't just an addiction: it kills people," added Zarif.

Iran itself is battling the Middle East's most deadly coronavirus outbreak and on Wednesday reported that another 1,512 people had tested positive for the COVID-19 illness. It has repeatedly called on the Trump administration to reverse its sanctions policy, which has been opposed even by some US allies, particularly since the pandemic hit.

Medicines and medical equipment are technically exempt from the US sanctions but purchases are frequently blocked by the unwillingness of banks to process payments for fear of incurring heavy US penalties. The new infections confirmed by Iran on Wednesday took the total number in the country to 76,389, Jahanpour said, noting that 49,933 of those hospitalized had recovered and been discharged. The government of President Hassan Rouhani has struggled to contain the outbreak that emerged two months ago.

It shut schools and universities, postponed major events and imposed a range of other restrictions, but it has stopped short of ordering lockdowns. Iran allowed small businesses outside Tehran to reopen on Saturday and is set to extend the measure to the capital next week. The move has faced criticism from health experts and even some authorities.

Iran has requested a $5 billion emergency loan from the International Monetary Fund to battle the coronavirus outbreak. But the United States, which effectively holds a veto at the IMF, has signaled it has no intention of agreeing to give Iran such a credit line, alleging that it would be used to fund "terror abroad".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia to put 4,000 prisoners on house arrest to curb coronavirus spread in jails

Colombia will temporarily release some 4,000 prisoners to house arrest in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the justice minister said on Wednesday. Additional people may be released in the coming days, Justice Minister Marga...

Family members of Goan seafarers protest in front of Goa CM's residence

Family members of Goan seafarers, who are stranded on various ships abroad due to COVID-19 lockdown, sat on indefinite hunger strike in front of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawants residence on Wednesday seeking immediate steps from the gover...

LG Baijal reviews Patient Management at COVID Hospitals

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed Patient Management at COVID Hospitals through video conference. Baijal directed that guidelines be strictly followed by hospitals to avoid overcrowding. He also instructed the Health Department ...

New York coronavirus hospitalizations down for second day -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus declined for a second day and that his states healthcare system has stabilized to the point that it could give ventilators to other states.C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020