Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team Adroit stay perfect at BTS Southeast Asia

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:17 IST
Team Adroit stay perfect at BTS Southeast Asia

Team Adroit remained unbeaten in BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia competition, beating Reality Rift 2-0 on Wednesday. Team Adroit are 3-0. Reality Rift fell to 1-2 after losses that came in 21 and 39 minutes.

Also Wednesday, T1 (1-2) got their first win while CR (0-4) remained winless with victories in 25 and 46 minutes. The tournament runs through April 26, with eight teams competing for a $21,000 first prize out of a $50,000 prize pool.

The top four finishers in round-robin play advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated. All playoff matches are best-of three, however the Grand Final is contested in a best-of-five format.

The action continues on Thursday with two matches: --Fnatic vs. Boom

--Geek Fam vs. CR BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Wednesday (map record in parentheses):

1. Fnatic: 4-0 (8-1) 2. Team Adroit: 3-0 (6-1)

3. TNC Predator: 2-1 (4-2) 4. BOOM Esports: 1-1 (2-2)

5. T1: 1-2 (3-4) 6. Reality Rift: 1-2 (2-4)

7. Geek Fam: 1-3 (3-7) 8. CR: 0-4 (1-8)

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York down for second day -governor

Hospitalizations of people with the novel coronavirus fell for a second day in New York and the state would send ventilators to Michigan and Maryland, further signs some control is being gained on the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on...

Mobile World Congress to be held in Barcelona until 2024 - organiser

The Mobile World Congress MWC, the telecoms industrys biggest annual gathering, will be held in Barcelona until 2024, extending its current contract by one year, the GSMA association that hosts the congress said on Wednesday. By extending t...

Packers great Davis dies at 85

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Willie Davis, a key member of the Lombardi-era Green Bay Packers, died Wednesday morning at age 85. The Packers said he died at a hospital in Santa Monica, Calif., but did not reveal the cause of death.A def...

Raj govt has failed to contain COVID-19 spread in Jaipur's Ramganj area, alleges BJP MP

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for tacking the situation in the citys Ramganj area where the number of COVID-19 patients are constantly rising. The BJP leader alleged that lockdown an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020