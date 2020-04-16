WarnerMedia in distribution deal for HBO Max with Charter

WarnerMedia in distribution deal for HBO Max with CharterReuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:31 IST
AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia signed a distribution agreement with Charter Communications Inc on Wednesday, allowing the cable operator's customers to access its upcoming streaming service HBO Max.
The platform, set for a launch next month, will be available for no extra charge to Charter customers with an HBO subscription.
