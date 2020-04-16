Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN concerned by alleged abuses, prison break in west Libyan towns

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 16-04-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:57 IST
UN concerned by alleged abuses, prison break in west Libyan towns

The U.N. Libya mission said on Wednesday it was gravely concerned by reports of the sudden release of 401 prisoners and acts of retribution in west Libyan towns captured by forces of the internationally recognised government this week. The statement came after forces aligned with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) seized the towns of Surman and Sabratha on Monday, pushing back rivals loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA) have been trying to capture Tripoli for just over a year, escalating an on-off conflict between east and west Libyan factions that has increasingly drawn in foreign powers. "UNSMIL (United Nations Support Mission in Libya) notes with grave concern reports of attacks on civilians, the Surman Prison break and release of 401 prisoners without adequate legal proceedings or vetting, desecration of corpses, retribution, including looting, robberies and torching of public and private properties," the mission said in a statement.

"UNSMIL is following up the above allegations, which if verified, would constitute grave violations of international human rights and humanitarian law." The GNA said inmates had left Surman prison after pro-Haftar forces were driven from the town and before GNA forces arrived. It has called on local police forces to return to work and prevent violations.

The GNA's justice ministry said 384 prisoners had escaped after a prison riot, and called for those who fled to hand themselves in. In Tripoli, heavy bombardment could be heard into the evening on Wednesday.

UNSMIL said it condemned LNA forces' "indiscriminate bombardment of Tripoli with rockets, many of which have landed on civilian neighborhoods, resulting in casualties". It repeated calls for a humanitarian pause, at a time when the divided country is trying to contain its first cases of the new coronavirus.

(Reporting Tripoli bureau Additional reporting and writing by Aidan Lewis in Cairo, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon: $10B cloud contract that snubbed Amazon was legal

A government watchdog agency said Wednesday the Pentagons process for awarding a highly lucrative cloud computing contract to Microsoft was in line with legal and government purchasing standards. The Defense Department inspector general fou...

'A crisis like no other': IMF facing huge demand for support

The head of the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday that the lending agency is facing huge demand for support from its members during the global pandemic. An unprecedented 102 of the IMFs 189 member countries are seeking assistance f...

After Trump halt to WHO funds, U.S. could redirect money to aid groups - officials

The United States could redirect to other international aid groups some 400 million it would have paid the World Health Organization this year, senior Trump administration officials said on Wednesday after President Donald Trump halted fund...

Apple rolls out cheaper iPhone as pandemic curbs spending

Apple is releasing a new iPhone that will be vastly cheaper than the models it rolled out last fall at a time when the economy was booming and the pandemic had yet to force people to rethink their spending. The second-generation iPhone SE i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020