Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters Odd News SummaryReuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 10:25 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Sex toy sales take off amid Colombia's coronavirus quarantine
Gerson Monje holds up his cellphone to proudly show off his online sex shop. A red banner reading "sold out!" is plastered across half of the products. While most Colombian businesses suffer during a five-week lockdown meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, one online industry has seen an explosion in sales in the usually conservative country: sex toys are flying off virtual shelves.
