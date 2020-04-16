Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investigation begins into cause of massive paper mill blast

PTI | Maine | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:54 IST
Investigation begins into cause of massive paper mill blast

A dozen state and federal investigators on Thursday began their investigation into the cause of a paper mill explosion that sent debris and a slurry of chemicals raining down on nearby cars and buildings. The blast at the Androscoggin Mill shook the ground Wednesday and sent a plume of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles around.

Yet no one was injured. "If ever there was a day when we should believe in miracles, today is it," an emotional Gov. Janet Mills told reporters on Wednesday.

The explosion happened in a 70-foot-tall, kettle-like device called a "digester" that contained a slurry of wood chips, water and chemicals. Nearby vehicles were covered with a thick, brown substance that fell from the sky after the blast. At the mill, more than 100 cars were in the parking lot Thursday morning, indicating workers were on duty. But there was no immediate word on whether paper production could continue after the blast.

The investigation into the cause of the blast was led by a team of investigators from the Fire Marshal's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Those investigators were on site Thursday, he said.

The mill was built in the mid-1960s in Jay, which today is a community of about 5,000 people. It changed ownership in February when it was sold by Ohio-based Verso to a Pennsylvania company, Pixelle Specialty Solutions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-The Russell index reconstitution is coming up. What is it?

Market participants are beginning to gear up preparations for the annual reconstitution by FTSE Russell of its indexes at the end of June. The event often results in the highest volume trading day of the year.Recent market volatility has he...

UK government extends national lockdown for at least three more weeks to curb coronavirus outbreak.

UK government extends national lockdown for at least three more weeks to curb coronavirus outbreak....

Curfew in section of Jaipur's Mansarovar area after doctor tests COVID-19 positive

Curfew was imposed in a particular section of Mansarover area in Rajasthans Jaipur on Thursday, a day after a doctor living in the locality tested positive for coronavirus, police said. Apart from Mansarover, curfew is already imposed in t...

MP: COVID-19 cases up by 226 to 1,164; death toll reaches 55

With 226 persons testing coronavirus positive on Thursday, the tally of such patients in Madhya Pradesh has surged to 1,164, health officials said. Two more persons succumbed to the deadly infection in the past 24 hours, taking the death to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020