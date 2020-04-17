Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aus 'suppressed' COVID-19 curve but it is not the time to be complacent: Experts

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 17-04-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 12:05 IST
Aus 'suppressed' COVID-19 curve but it is not the time to be complacent: Experts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Australian government's modeling of the coronavirus has "suppressed sufficiently strongly" the COVID-19 curve in the country but it is not the time to be complacent as doing so will undo all the hard work, according to health experts. Australia has so far reported 6,507 confirmed coronavirus cases and 63 deaths. The number of new cases of COVID-19 per day peaked at 460 on March 28 and has since fallen steeply. Just 38 new cases were diagnosed across the country on Wednesday. The COVID-19 pandemic in Australia is currently being "suppressed sufficiently strongly", however, "this effort could take many months, and would be dependent on the initial number of cases in each jurisdiction", the experts leading the coronavirus modeling said. The elimination of the virus is achievable if current social distancing measures are sustained indefinitely and there is an absence of imported cases or localized clusters, they said. "Our epidemic is in decline," said Jodie McVernon, director of Doherty Epidemiology, who is leading the team that built the scientific model.

"But it does not let us be complacent. If we were to release those measures now...those 10 cases today would produce 25 new cases over the course of their infection, not five," McVernon told 'The Age' website. He said if social distancing measures are relaxed, the cases will rise "because we're all susceptible to this".

"The virus will come back from somewhere. We cannot return to life as normal. We need to get that in our consciousness." McVernon said. James McCaw, an infectious diseases epidemiologist and a member of the modeling team, said the novel coronavirus has "a habit of surprising us".

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy also confirmed that the modeling based on real Australian data was showing "flattening of the (COVID-19) curve" and the progressive drop in numbers of new positive cases. "A very gratifying outcome but, again, one about which we cannot be complacent," he said.

Murphy said it was quite possible that Australia could eradicate the virus in some parts of the country. "We've had some states where there was no case for some days and a small number of imported cases. We are on the same trajectory as New Zealand, which is aiming for eradication and if we achieve complete lack of transmission and no cases that would be great," he said.

Murphy, however, said it was not known if there were asymptomatic cases circulating and that the surveillance and control mechanisms could not be relaxed even if there is no new case detected for a period of time. On Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia has one of the most rigorous coronavirus testing systems in the world, with more than 374,500 tests completed. The new modeling has confirmed that measures put in place to suppress the virus have largely been successful in slowing and reversing the growth of cases in the country, he said.

"It is estimated that overall, Australia is currently detecting approximately 92 percent of all symptomatic cases, with each state and territory individually detecting at least 80 percent. Australia's point estimate, when compared with other countries, is 84 percent, the highest reported detection rate globally," the prime minister noted. He said the modeling showed that the current effective reproduction number or Reff needs to be less than one and the current trend looks very encouraging.

Reff is an estimate of how many people a single case of the infection can spread to. Australia on Thursday extended the nationwide lockdown to another four weeks.

Morrison stressed that while other lockdown measures could be relaxed after four weeks, the 1.5-meter guideline will continue to stay until a vaccine was developed. As part of its social distancing measures designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the Australian government has asked people to maintain a distance of 1.5 meters away from each other.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK shares join global rally, Rio Tinto surges on upbeat results

Britains stock markets jumped on Friday as investors cheered plans for gradual restarting of the U.S. economy and encouraging data on possible treatment for the COVID-19 disease. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index rose 2.7 by 0709 GMT, led ...

Japan promises swift coronavirus payouts, starting in May

Japan hopes to start distributing coronavirus relief payments next month, it said on Friday, after extending a state of emergency nationwide in the face of criticism that its response to the crisis had been slow and inefficient. Prime Minis...

'Absolute legend,' Prince William says of British fundraising veteran

Britains Prince William described as an absolute legend the 99-year-old war veteran who has raised more than 17 million pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden.Captain Tom Moore originally aimed to raise 1,000 pounds by ...

No point discussing IPL in Sri Lanka right now, top BCCI official

Sri Lanka Cricket SLC is keen to host the currently-suspended IPL but the influential voices within the BCCI feel that there is no point in discussing such a proposal in a closed world battling the COVID-19 pandemic right now. The IPL, sche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020