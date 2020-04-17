Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 Afghan prisoners released in line with Peace Deal, claims Taliban

The Taliban on Thursday released 20 Afghan policemen and members of the armed forces to the central government in the eastern Laghman province, Zabihullah Mujahid, the group's spokesman, said on Friday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 13:09 IST
20 Afghan prisoners released in line with Peace Deal, claims Taliban
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 17 (Sputnik/ANI): The Taliban on Thursday released 20 Afghan policemen and members of the armed forces to the central government in the eastern Laghman province, Zabihullah Mujahid, the group's spokesman, said on Friday. The policemen and national army soldiers of the Kabul administration were freed near the gate of Sultan Ghazi Baba in Mitarlam, the capital of Laghman, Mujahid said.

On April 12, the Taliban also freed 20 prisoners. The Afghan government has so far freed 661 militants. In line with the US-Taliban peace deal, 5,000 prisoners of the movement should be released by the Afghan government, while 1,000 prisoners should be released by the group for the intra-Afghan negotiations to start. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: UBS Group commits Rs 8 cr for India

Switzerland based UBS Group on Friday committed over Rs 227 crore for battling COVID-19 globally, of which about Rs 8 crore is earmarked for India. Additionally, the Groups executive board as a whole will donate an equivalent of 50 per ce...

China denies cover-up in coronavirus outbreak

China denied Friday it had covered up the extent of its coronavirus outbreak, as it responded to growing questions from Western powers led by the United StatesA foreign ministry spokesman acknowledged that the viruss rapid spread had contri...

RBI eases bad loan rules, cuts reverse repo rate, freezes dividend payout by banks

The RBI on Friday further eased bad-loan rules, froze dividend payment by lenders and pushed banks to lend more by cutting the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points, as it unveiled a second set of measures to support the economy hit hard by ...

COVID-19 patient dies in Pune, district's death toll reaches 48

A COVID-19 patient, who was also suffering from other serious illnesses, died in Pune on Friday. A 50-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus died at Sasoon Hospital in Pune. He was also suffering from comorbidity, said State Health De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020