Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unknown gunman shoots dead 6 Afghan workers at main US base

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 13:30 IST
Unknown gunman shoots dead 6 Afghan workers at main US base
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An unknown gunman shot dead six local workers from the main American military base north of Afghanistan's capital and wounded three others, an Afghan official said on Friday. The nine workers, all Afghan nationals, were on their way home late Thursday when a gunman riding a motorcycle opened fire on them about 500 meters (about a quarter-mile) from Bagram airbase, Parwan provincial governor's spokeswoman Wahida Shahkar said.

Shahkar said the gunman escaped. No insurgent groups immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Taliban and Islamic State group fighters are active in the northern areas of Afghanistan.

IS claimed responsibility for firing five rockets from a vehicle at Bagram airbase on April 9 but there were no casualties. Shahkar said Afghan national security forces began an investigation to find the person who attacked the workers, who provide cleaning services at the base.

The Afghan government and Taliban are in the process of exchanging prisoners as part of a peace deal signed by the US and the Taliban on February 29 in Doha. The release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 government personnel ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations is a condition of the US-Taliban deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fast-fashion nightmare for Bangladeshi clothes makers

One day Parvin was toiling to meet the fast-fashion demands of European capitals, the next she was among hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi clothes workers made instantly jobless as the coronavirus pandemic struck. Big-name international ...

IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Hoshiarpur, pilots safe

An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force on Friday made an emergency landing in a field in Punjabs Hoshiarpur district following a technical glitch, military officials saidBoth pilots are safe, they saidThe chopper had taken off from th...

RBI eases bad loan rules, cuts reverse repo rate, freezes dividend payout by banks

The RBI on Friday further eased bad-loan rules, froze dividend payment by lenders and pushed banks to lend more by cutting the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points, as it unveiled a second set of measures to support the economy hit hard by ...

COVID-19: UBS Group commits Rs 8 cr for India

Switzerland based UBS Group on Friday committed over Rs 227 crore for battling COVID-19 globally, of which about Rs 8 crore is earmarked for India. Additionally, the Groups executive board as a whole will donate an equivalent of 50 per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020