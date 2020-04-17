Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Faith groups, AFL-CIO urge U.S., IMF, G20 to cancel debt for poor countries

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Faith groups, AFL-CIO urge U.S., IMF, G20 to cancel debt for poor countries

The AFL-CIO union federation and nearly 80 other faith groups on Tuesday urged the U.S. government, the IMF and G20 nations to cancel debt payments by developing countries so they could focus on fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

In letters to U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders of the Group of 20 and International Monetary Fund, the groups also urged them to mobilize additional resources to support all countries affected by the rapidly spreading pandemic. They called on the leaders to cancel - not just suspend - debt payments for developing countries, and to expand debt relief provision so they could bolster their health systems and protect vulnerable workers and citizens.

They also urged the leaders to improve debt restructuring, issue debt payment moratoriums and create expedient debt re-profiling processes for countries affected by the coronavirus. They called for policies and agreements aimed at improving the resilience of all countries through increased protections for the vulnerable, financial crisis and market protections, and steps to curb corruption and tax evasion.

The call came as France announced that G20 nations and Paris Club international creditors had agreed to suspend debt payments owed by the poorest countries this year. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters that 76 countries, including 40 in sub-Saharan Africa, were eligible to have debt payments totaling $20 billion suspended by official bilateral and private creditors. He said details still needed to be finalized by G20 finance officials, who are meeting virtually on Wednesday.

The letters reflected growing momentum for major debt relief for African countries and other poor countries that will be hit particularly hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly 2 million people worldwide and shut down huge swaths of the world economy. Organizations signing the letters included the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of U.S. unions, Oxfam America, as well as the Episcopal Church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Presbyterian Church and the United Church of Christ.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Jubilee USA Network, an alliance of faith groups, issued a similar call last week. Pope Francis also called for debt relief and potentially even cancellation, in a speech on Easter Sunday. The International Chamber of Commerce, the International Trade Union Confederation and Global Citizen, issued a similar appeal on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa needs more than $200 billion to respond to pandemic, U.N. chief says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged creditors to grant a debt standstill for all developing countries, not just the poorest, warning that many faced debt distress due to a global recession triggered by the coro...

Belgium's traveller community adjusts to lockdown

With travelling the roads a way of life for the Sinti community, Belgian Etienne Charpentier and his family say that having their freedom restricted due to the coronavirus epidemic is hitting them especially hard.Life is not the same anymor...

Russian virus cases top 32,000, Putin warns of 'very high' risks

Russia said Friday it had recorded 32,008 coronavirus cases, including a record 4,070 in the last 24 hours, as President Vladimir Putin warned of very high risks, particularly in the ill-equipped provinces. Official figures showed more than...

Respect paid to Biju Patnaik in conformity with lockdown norms

Workers and supporters of Odishas ruling BJD on Friday paid homage to former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik from within the confines of their homes on his 23rd death anniversary which was observed during the lockdown. The ruling party leaders,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020