New York face-covering rule on; stay-home order extended

New rules requiring New Yorkers to cover their faces in public are going into effect Friday as the state's residents prepared for at least another month of social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus

Under the guidelines announced this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, everyone must wear a mask or face covering when in a public place and unable to maintain appropriate distance from others. Children younger than 2 and people with a medical reason why they can't tolerate a mask are exempt from the rule, which takes effect at 8 p.m

Cuomo announced Thursday that the state's stay-at-home restrictions that have been in place since March 22 will last at least until May 15. He said the extension was made in consultation with officials from other Northeast states and will be reevaluated next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.