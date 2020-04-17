Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wuhan revises COVID-19 death toll upwards by 50 percent

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the global coronavirus pandemic began last year, has raised the death toll by over 50 per cent to 3,869.

ANI | Wuhan | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:56 IST
Wuhan revises COVID-19 death toll upwards by 50 percent
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the global coronavirus pandemic began last year, has raised the death toll by over 50 per cent to 3,869. The total figure of the confirmed cases in the province has been increased by 325 to 50, 333 and the death toll has been increased by 1,290 to 3,869, which is a jump of more than 50 percent, Xinhua reported.

According to official notification released on April 16 by the Wuhan authorities, there are four specific reasons for an upward revision of death toll. The disease has infected over 2,172,000 people and killed 146,201 people globally.

The notification gave four reasons for data discrepancies. "First, a surging number of patients at the early stage of the epidemic overwhelmed medical resources and the admission capacity of medical institutions. Some patients died at home without having been treated in hospitals."

Second, during the height of their treating efforts, hospitals were operating beyond their capacities and medical staff was preoccupied with saving and treating patients, resulting in belated, missed and mistaken reporting." Third, due to a rapid increase of designated hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients, including those administered by ministries, Hubei Province, Wuhan city and its districts, those affiliated to companies, as well as private hospitals and makeshift hospitals, a few medical institutions were not linked to the epidemic information network and failed to report their data in time."

Fourth, the registered information of some of the deceased patients was incomplete and there were repetitions and mistakes in the reporting." Questions have been raised on the actual death toll in Wuhan and China due to coronavirus which has taken a heavy toll in some Western countries.

Authorities have released the notification under Article 38 of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, which stipulates that "information on the epidemic situation of infectious diseases shall be released in a timely and accurate manner."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

BoE's Bailey orders banks to "put their backs into it" on COVID-19 loans

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told Britains banks on Friday to put their backs into it and speed up lending to small companies, saying the coronavirus crisis was likely to deliver a historic blow to the economy. Bailey said banks n...

Laver Cup postponed until 2021 due to French Open clash

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup has been postponed from September 2020 to 2021 because of scheduling conflicts with other tennis events in a year disrupted by COVID-19, organizers said Friday. The Europe v World mens team tournament had...

No bar on travel of cancer patient to Chennai on account of medical emergency: Centre to HC

The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that the man who wanted to take his wife for cancer treatment to Chennai can do so as it is a medical emergency. The central government, however, clarified that he will have to take necessary p...

TVS Motor acquires UK-based Norton Motorcycles

TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has acquired UK-based iconic bike manufacturer Norton Motorcycles for GBP 16 million around Rs 153 crore. The company has acquired the Britains most iconic sporting motorcycle brand Norton in an all-cash ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020