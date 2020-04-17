Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia expresses gratitude to India for sending medical supplies

Russia on Friday extended its gratitude to India for sending medicines to Moscow to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:56 IST
Russia expresses gratitude to India for sending medical supplies
"Moscow is pleased and grateful for the decision of the Indian government to deliver a batch of medicines to Russia to fight the coronavirus.". Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Friday extended its gratitude to India for sending medicines to Moscow to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in his comments to the press, "The decision of the Indian leadership to send medicines to Russia to help fight coronavirus is in line with the spirit of partnership between the two countries and was received with a sense of gratitude."

"Moscow is pleased and grateful for the decision of the Indian government to deliver a batch of medicines to Russia to fight the coronavirus," said Peskov. He further said: "We regard this decision of India as an effective step towards implementing the agreements on cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic reached during a telephonic conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 this year."

Russia is in the list of 55 recipients of hydroxychloroquine that India would export. The statement from Peskov added: "Moscow is well aware that India, which itself is going through difficult times in terms of fighting the epidemic threat, made this decision guided by the common spirit of partnership between the two countries."

Russia so far has reported at least 32,000 cases and 273 deaths as per the data presented by the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

BoE's Bailey orders banks to "put their backs into it" on COVID-19 loans

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told Britains banks on Friday to put their backs into it and speed up lending to small companies, saying the coronavirus crisis was likely to deliver a historic blow to the economy. Bailey said banks n...

Laver Cup postponed until 2021 due to French Open clash

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup has been postponed from September 2020 to 2021 because of scheduling conflicts with other tennis events in a year disrupted by COVID-19, organizers said Friday. The Europe v World mens team tournament had...

No bar on travel of cancer patient to Chennai on account of medical emergency: Centre to HC

The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that the man who wanted to take his wife for cancer treatment to Chennai can do so as it is a medical emergency. The central government, however, clarified that he will have to take necessary p...

TVS Motor acquires UK-based Norton Motorcycles

TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has acquired UK-based iconic bike manufacturer Norton Motorcycles for GBP 16 million around Rs 153 crore. The company has acquired the Britains most iconic sporting motorcycle brand Norton in an all-cash ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020