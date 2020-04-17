Russia expresses gratitude to India for sending medical supplies

Russia on Friday extended its gratitude to India for sending medicines to Moscow to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in his comments to the press, "The decision of the Indian leadership to send medicines to Russia to help fight coronavirus is in line with the spirit of partnership between the two countries and was received with a sense of gratitude."

"Moscow is pleased and grateful for the decision of the Indian government to deliver a batch of medicines to Russia to fight the coronavirus," said Peskov. He further said: "We regard this decision of India as an effective step towards implementing the agreements on cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic reached during a telephonic conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 this year."

Russia is in the list of 55 recipients of hydroxychloroquine that India would export. The statement from Peskov added: "Moscow is well aware that India, which itself is going through difficult times in terms of fighting the epidemic threat, made this decision guided by the common spirit of partnership between the two countries."

Russia so far has reported at least 32,000 cases and 273 deaths as per the data presented by the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

