Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill dies at 84 -WSJ

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill dies at 84 -WSJReuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:27 IST
Paul O'Neill, former Treasury secretary of the United States and former chief executive of Alcoa Corp , died at age 84 on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported.
O’Neill had been under treatment for lung cancer and his death is unrelated to the coronavirus, the Journal https://on.wsj.com/2RNi9Tv said.
