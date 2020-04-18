Left Menu
About 25 people killed in flooding in eastern Congo

PTI | Beni | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:42 IST
About 25 people have been killed by flooding in eastern Congo, a local official said Saturday. The administrator of Uvira territory in South Kivu province, Kiza Muhato, told The Associated Press that the search continued for bodies.

Muhato said about 45 other people were injured and about 3,500 homes were destroyed when the Mulongwe river flooded in Uvira city on Friday. About 1,000 families are now homeless, Muhato said.

The administrator called for urgent help from aid groups and volunteers. Mathias Gillmann, spokesman for the U.N. mission in Congo, told the AP they were working with local authorities to provide support, particularly drinking water.

An engineering team has been working since Friday to repair two destroyed bridges so that humanitarian aid can be delivered..

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

