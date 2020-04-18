Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tricolour on Swiss Alps as Switzerland expresses solidarity with India in fight against COVID-19

Switzerland and India are fighting coronavirus together and to express solidarity, strength to India, Switzerland projected India's tricolor on the iconic mountain -- Matterhorn.

ANI | Bern | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:48 IST
Tricolour on Swiss Alps as Switzerland expresses solidarity with India in fight against COVID-19
Indian national flag on Switzerland's iconic mountain Matterhorn. (Image credit: Gerry Hofstetter). Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland and India are fighting coronavirus together and to express solidarity, strength to India, Switzerland projected India's tricolor on the iconic mountain -- Matterhorn. Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted the photo posted by the Indian Embassy in Switzerland: "The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic."

The Indian Embassy in Switzerland, The Holy See, and Liechtenstein tweeted the photo and said, "INDIAN TRICOLOR ON THE MATTERHORN MOUNTAIN: Indian Tricolor of more than 1000 meters in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID 19. A big Thank You to @zermatt_tourism for the gesture. @MEAIndia." The projection of the Indian flag on Matterhorn was choreographed by Swiss Projection artist -- Gerry Hofstetter.

Zermatt Tourism, which runs holiday activities in the Swiss Alps, had first tweeted the photo and posted it on their Facebook page. On its Facebook page, the tour operator said: "As one of the most populous countries in the world, India is suffering from the Coronavirus crisis. The challenges in such a large country are immense. The Indian flag on the Matterhorn is intended to express our solidarity and give hope and strength to all Indians."

Zermatt Tourism has also posted photos flags of the US, the UK, Japan, and Germany. The initiative also highlights the coordinated efforts of countries that have undertaken to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The deadly contagion has infected more than 2.2 million people worldwide and has claimed more than 1.5 lakh lives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Marginal dip in COVID-19 cases: 49 reported in TN

Tamil Nadu reported a marginal dip in the number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 49 people testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number in the state to 1,372, the government said. On Friday, 56 people had tested positive fo...

Two more die of COVID-19 in Bengal, toll rises to 12

West Bengal reported two more coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, taking their number to 12 as 23 new cases surfaced in the state, a top official here said. The states count of COVID-19 infections stands at 233 as of now, Chief Secretar...

Youth dies after beaten by miscreants during sanitisation work in UP's Rampur

A youth died after being allegedly beaten by miscreants in Rampurs Motipura village when he went for sanitisation work in wake of COVID-19. The police have registered an FIR against five persons of the same village.The deceased brother has ...

COVID-19: NDMC imposes fine for spitting, urinating in public spaces

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC on Saturday announced that spitting or urinating in public places shall be punishable with fine. Persons responsible for any violation of the directive shall be punis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020