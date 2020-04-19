Left Menu
Virtus.pro sweep OG, reach ESL One L.A. Europe final

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 02:58 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Virtus.pro engineered another sweep of OG on Saturday, this time in the upper-bracket final to reach the grand final of the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of ESL One Los Angeles Online. Virtus.pro had beaten OG 2-0 in the group stage on April 12 -- part of a 7-0 record to win Group A -- and Saturday's result was the same. They took the first game in 40 minutes and the second in 52 minutes.

Support player Bakyt "Zayac" Emilzhanov won MVP honors after posting a Kills/Deaths/Assists ratio of 11/6/14 playing as Techies. Virtus.pro have won all nine of their matches in the tournament while winning 18 of 21 games, including sweeps in both playoff matches thus far. They head to Sunday's best-of-five grand final and await the loser of Sunday's lower-bracket final between OG and Vikin.gg.

Vikin.gg reached the lower final with two huge victories Saturday. First, they swept Team Secret -- who had gone 7-0 in the group stage before losing to OG in the upper-bracket semifinals -- taking the two games in 42 and 43 minutes. Then, Vikin.gg held off Chicken Fighters 2-1, winning the first game in 24 minutes and the third in 32, after dropping the second in 22 minutes.

Chicken Fighters, the lone qualifier in the 16-team field, swept Team Spirit earlier Saturday with 40- and 36-minute victories. They finished in fourth place for the tournament, earning $14,000. The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments.

The $200,000 Europe-CIS region began with two groups of eight fighting for eight total playoff spots. The winner will claim $60,000. Prize pool:

1. $60,000 2. $38,000

3. $25,000 4. $14,000 -- Chicken Fighters

5-6. $10,00 each -- Team Spirit, Team Secret 7-8. $7,500 each -- Team Nigma, Alliance

9-10. $5,000 each -- HellRaisers, Team Unique 11-12. $4,000 each -- Cyber Legacy, Team Liquid

13-14. $3,000 each -- Gambit Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas 15-16. $2,000 each -- B8, Natus Vincere

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

