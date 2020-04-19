Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relief flight carrying hydroxychloroquine from India to reach Nepal on Tuesday

A special flight from India, carrying hydroxychloroquine and other medical equipment to combat COVID-19, will reach Nepal on Tuesday, according to sources within the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-04-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 13:13 IST
Relief flight carrying hydroxychloroquine from India to reach Nepal on Tuesday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A special flight from India, carrying hydroxychloroquine and other medical equipment to combat COVID-19, will reach Nepal on Tuesday, according to sources within the Indian Embassy in Nepal. "A consignment of medical assistance for Nepal to fight against COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in Kathmandu on Tuesday via a special flight. It will also include 2 lakhs capsules of hydroxychloroquine apart from other medical essentials," sources told ANI.

Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19 and is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York. India, which produces the anti-malarial drug in bulk, has promised to provide it to more than 55 nations around the globe.

"Nepal will be receiving it on a grant basis. We have kept our neighbours in priority," senior official working with the mission added. India has said it will send the anti-malaria drug to Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar as well. The drug which is being used in COVID-19 therapy has already reached the United States, Mauritius and Seychelles.

Nepal till date has reported 31 positive cases of COVID-19 out of which 30 are imported and one of local transmission. Out of the total 31 cases, the tally of active cases stands at 28, with 3 recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Panama holds 1,700 migrants in jungle due to coronavirus

Around 1,700 illegal migrants heading to the United States are being held in a jungle camp by Panama authorities after several cases of the new coronavirus were detected among them, an official source said. They are being kept in La Penita,...

India should take 'measured approach' with stimulus packages to deal with COVID-19: Panagariya

India should resist calls for mega relief and stimulus packages that pitch for generous availability of credit to even unviable businesses and instead focus on a more measured approach to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, eminent...

Irish unlikely to see packed pubs, big gatherings soon -minister

Ireland is highly unlikely to allow large gatherings this year and the cocooning of people over 70 years old in their homes may persist for quite a while, Health Minister Simon Harris said on Sunday. Whats not going to come back quickly are...

Seven women report domestic violence in Odisha

Seven women have complained of abuse when the Odisha Police made calls to them, as part of the Phone-Up program - which is aimed at curbing domestic violence in the state - a top officer here said. A total of 304 calls were made on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020