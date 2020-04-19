Coronavirus: Indian mission looking for alternative accommodation for virus-affected expats in UAE

The Indian Embassy in the UAE is arranging alternative accommodations for Indian expatriates who currently live in shared houses in case any of them tests positive for COVID-19, according to a media report. "We are trying to work with the Department of Health to see how we can create some facilities to help Indians who are living in clusters move out if any of them is found positive (for Covid-19), so that the spread of the disease is controlled," Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor told the Khaleej Times.

The embassy has been distributing medicines and food. "Some of our bachelors are in quarantine where they don't have access to food. Whether it's in the form of cooked food or kits to prepare food, we are going out of our way to help and reach out to all of you, with a lot of help from our volunteers and community associations," Kapoor was quoted by the daily.

He said repatriation flights would be arranged after the Indian government eased the travel ban. The ambassador said the mission will work with the UAE authorities to plan smooth repatriation of Indians. He said priority would be given to those who need to leave early.

Kapoor thanked local officials and medical staff and said the Indian mission would do its best to help the Indian community in the Gulf kingdom. "These are difficult times. But I don't think there is a need to panic. In the UAE, we have some of the best facilities in the world," The Khaleej Times quoted the ambassador as saying.

He said Indian expatriates could write to ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in. for medical assistance and call on 0508995583 for emergency services. The novel coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city last December, has claimed over 160,000 lives and infected over 3.7 million people across the world so far. In the UAE, the virus has killed 37 people with 6,302 confirmed infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.