Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU commissioner slams Europe's 'morbid dependency' on China

PTI | Prague | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:31 IST
EU commissioner slams Europe's 'morbid dependency' on China

European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova on Sunday chided the EU for what she said was its "morbid dependency" on China and India for medical supplies, a situation highlighted by the coronavirus crisis. "This crisis has revealed our morbid dependency on China and India as regards pharmaceuticals," Jourova said in a debate on Czech state television.

"This is something that makes us vulnerable and we have to make a radical change there," added the Czech commissioner, who is in charge of values and transparency in the Commission. "We will reassess the (supply) chains... and try to diversify them and, ideally, produce as many things as possible in Europe," Jourova said.

"This is a big lesson we have learnt." The European Commission will draft a strategic plan tackling the issue by the end of the month and submit it to the European Parliament and the leaders of EU member states, Jourova said. "It will be tied to the new EU budget (for 2021-2027). If we don't agree on the new budget fast, we will have big problems with money for a recovery and where to get it," she added.

The Czech Republic depends on China for supplies of face masks, tests and other medical material amid the virus spread, just like many EU member states. Set to start easing its restrictive measures on Monday, the Czech Republic registered 6,701 confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday evening, including 186 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing

The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement as early as Sunday on an aid package of up to 450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing. With...

Canadian police arrest suspect in active shooting probe

Canadian police on Sunday arrested a suspect in an active shooter investigation after earlier saying he may have been driving a vehicle resembling a police car and wearing a police uniform. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a rural area ...

Virtual mega-concert featuring Stones, Swift celebrates health workers

A virtual concert packed with A-listers -- from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish -- entertained fans around the world with a show celebrating health workers, as billions shelter at home due to coronavirus. Lizzo, Jennifer...

Coronavirus accelerates decline of slumping coal industry

Travis Deti has been working the phones to try to get government support for the U.S. coal industry during the coronavirus pandemic. Between recent calls, the head of the Wyoming Mining Association tried to unclog a sink at home. But unlike...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020