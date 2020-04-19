Left Menu
'Armed bandits' kill 47 in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state -police

Reuters | Bauchi | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:16 IST
Gunmen killed 47 people in attacks on villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina in the early hours of Saturday, local police said.

"Armed bandits", some of whom wielded AK 47 guns, carried out the attacks, Katsina police said in a statement on Sunday.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the last year by criminal gangs carrying out robberies and kidnappings in northwest Nigeria.

