Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prominent Nazi forces deserter dies

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 20-04-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 00:10 IST
Prominent Nazi forces deserter dies

An Austrian who deserted Nazi forces before campaigning decades later to rehabilitate those who refused to fight for Hitler has died at the age of 97, his group said Sunday. Richard Wadani, denounced as a traitor and coward long after his return home from serving in the British army, died at the weekend, according to the campaign group he co-founded.

The group, "Justice for the Victims of the Nazi's Military Judiciary," paid tribute to Wadani, who was born in Prague in 1922 but moved to his mother's hometown of Vienna in 1938. "It is thanks to his tireless efforts over decades that the deserters of the Nazi armed forces and all other victims of the Nazi's military judiciary are legally rehabilitated," the group's president Thomas Geldmacher said in a statement.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said the country had lost a "great Austrian" with Wadani's death. After a failed desertion attempt in 1942, Wadani joined Allied forces in 1944 near Aachen in Germany.

After the war, in 1946, he returned to Vienna, working mostly as a volleyball trainer. "When I turned up at the employment agency wearing my British army uniform, I was turned away with the words: 'How could you dare serve in a foreign army?'," Wadani once said.

In 2002, he co-founded the organisation to push for justice for those who had deserted the Nazi forces or refused to fight. It took until 2009 -- as it did in Germany -- for Austria to quash all remaining convictions of those who had refused to fight.

In 2014, the country's first monument was finally inaugurated in downtown Vienna to honour the estimated 1,500 people from Austria executed by the Nazis for deserting or refusing to fight in World War II. In an interview in 2014, Wadani told AFP that the Third Reich, which annexed Austria in 1938, was "a regime that morally one could not fight for.

"But it was easier after the war to point the finger at deserters instead of explaining to the vast majority of people who fought that they had been fooled," he added. "Lots of deserters died bitter that they were considered as 'swines' for risking their lives to oppose the Nazis," he said.

Hundreds of thousands of Austrians served in Adolf Hitler's armed forces during the 1939-45 conflict. Around 30,000 death sentences were passed in total on those who refused to fight or were caught deserting, 20,000 of which were carried out, including on some 1,500 from Austria.

Although many top henchmen from Hitler downwards were Austrians, for many years the small Alpine country was slow to acknowledge its shared responsibility for the Holocaust and the other crimes of the Nazis, historians say..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus death toll rises as cases hit 750,000 - Reuters tally

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to more than 40,000 on Sunday, the highest in the world and almost double the number of deaths in the next highest country Italy, according to a Reuters tally. It took the United States 38...

Lockdown: BMC to allow certain public works from Monday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has issued a fresh set of directives as per which it will allow from Monday certain public works during the lockdown, including filling of potholes on roads and laying of water supply lines. In the...

Wynn Resorts CEO calls for Las Vegas Strip to conditionally reopen in mid- to late May

Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox on Sunday called on the Nevada governor to begin to reopen the Las Vegas Strip in mid- to late May with extensive safety measures in place, assuming the state is in line with certain benchmar...

At least two dead after 'senseless' Canadian shootings - CBC

At least two people, one of them a police officer, have died in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia after a gunman went on a 12-hour rampage, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said on Sunday. The accused gunman - 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020