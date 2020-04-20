Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada gunman kills more than 10 in country's worst act of mass murder in 30 years

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 03:42 IST
Canada gunman kills more than 10 in country's worst act of mass murder in 30 years

A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including a policewoman, during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday, in the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman - who had disguised his car to look like a police cruiser - shot people in several locations across the Atlantic province. Authorities said they were still trying to establish a final death toll.

Police added that Wortman was dead, but would not confirm a CTV report that he had been shot and killed by the RCMP. "Today is a devastating day for Nova Scotia, and it will remain etched in the minds for many years to come," Lee Bergerman, commanding officer of the RCMP in Nova Scotia, told reporters. The slain policewoman was an RCMP officer.

The massacre looked to be the worst of its kind since a gunman killed 15 women in Montreal in December 1989. A man driving a van deliberately ran over and killed 10 people in Toronto in April 2018. Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada, which has tighter gun control laws than the United States.

Police said they discovered several bodies late on Saturday after being called to a disturbance in the small Atlantic coastal town of Portapique, about 130 km (80 miles) north of the provincial capital, Halifax. Initial probes showed Wortman had also killed people in several other locations, said Chris Leather, the Nova Scotia RCMP's criminal operations officer.

"In excess of 10 people have been killed," he said. At one point, Wortman was seen wearing a police uniform, Leather said, but he did not specify whether the suspect had been disguised as an officer when the killings occurred.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said it was "one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Ottawa, deplored what he called "a terrible situation."

According to the websites of the Denturist Society of Nova Scotia and the province's Better Business Bureau, Wortman operated a denture clinic in Dartmouth, close to Halifax. Portapique residents said the first sign of trouble occurred on Saturday night when police urged everyone to stay indoors. One man said he saw at least three separate fires.

A local resident said she had come across two burning police vehicles while out driving on Sunday. "There was one officer we could see on scene and then all of a sudden, he went running toward one of the burning vehicles," Darcy Sack told the Canaidan Broadcasting Corp. "We heard gunshots."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jabalpur: SHO, 4 guards suspended after COVID-19 patient flees hospital

After a COVID-19 patient fled from a hospital here on Sunday, Station House Officer SHO and four guards who were on duty have been suspended.The concerned Station House Officer and 4 guards who were on duty have been suspended. All aspects ...

6.4 magnitude quake strikes off Japan coast: USGS

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Japan early on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey, but no tsunami warning was issued. The epicentre of the earthquake was 41.7 kilometres beneath the Pacific seabed, less th...

In shadow of coronavirus, Muslims face a Ramadan like never before

Days before the holy fasting month of Ramadan begins, the Islamic world is grappling with an untimely paradox of the new coronavirus pandemic enforced separation at a time when socialising is almost sacred.The holiest month in the Islamic c...

WIDER IMAGE-Life under lockdown in India's massive Dharavi slum

In homes that are cramped, stuffy and increasingly low on food, residents of Mumbais huge Dharavi slum are struggling under Indias nationwide lockdown. In Dharavi, where an estimated one million people live, residents are stretching out mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020