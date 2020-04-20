COVID-19: South Korea's infections wane

South Korea has reported 13 more cases of the coronavirus, its 19th day in a row where the daily jump came below 100, as infections continue to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu

Figures by South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought national totals to 10,674 cases and 236 deaths

With its caseload slowing, South Korea has relaxed some of its social distancing guidelines, including lifting administrative orders that advised churches, gyms, and bars to close. Schools remain shut while providing children remote learning.

