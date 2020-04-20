Left Menu
5 militants killed in Pakistan's North Waziristan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:15 IST
5 militants killed in Pakistan's North Waziristan

At least five militants were killed in an exchange of fire with Pakistani security forces in the country's restive North Waziristan tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, an official said on Monday. The heavily-armed terrorists carried out a raid on security force's check-post late last night, about 10 kms west of Miranshah in North Waziristan.

During the exchange of fire, five militants and a soldier were killed while three security personnel were also injured, Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The victims were airlifted to a hospital in Miranshah.

The area was cordoned off and a search operation was conducted. This was the fourth reported clash between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan over the last month.

The area was once a stronghold of the Taliban but it was cleared by the security forces and the militants were either killed or they fled across the border to Afghanistan..

