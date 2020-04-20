Covid-19: Queen Elizabeth II’s husband in rare praise for key workers

Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, on Monday issued a rare statement to praise all those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic and thank key workers who have been keeping vital services up and running across the UK. The 98-year-old royal, who retired from public duties in 2017 and has only occasionally been seen in public since, has been based at Windsor Castle with the Queen, 93, during the lockdown imposed to try and curb the spread of the deadly virus.

"As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognize the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from Covid-19," read his brief message issued by Buckingham Palace on the royal family's social media channels. "On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected," he said.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is affiliated to more than 750 organizations, including the scientific, technological research, healthcare and infrastructure sectors that have been responding to the coronavirus outbreak. The message comes a day before the Queen's 94th birthday, which will be marked in a subdued way this year after the monarch canceled the traditional gun salutes as well as the Trooping of the Colour parade, usually held in early June, amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

