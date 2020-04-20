Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Queen Elizabeth II’s husband in rare praise for key workers

PTI | London | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:38 IST
Covid-19: Queen Elizabeth II’s husband in rare praise for key workers
Queen Elizabeth II Image Credit: ANI

Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, on Monday issued a rare statement to praise all those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic and thank key workers who have been keeping vital services up and running across the UK. The 98-year-old royal, who retired from public duties in 2017 and has only occasionally been seen in public since, has been based at Windsor Castle with the Queen, 93, during the lockdown imposed to try and curb the spread of the deadly virus.

"As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognize the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from Covid-19," read his brief message issued by Buckingham Palace on the royal family's social media channels. "On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected," he said.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is affiliated to more than 750 organizations, including the scientific, technological research, healthcare and infrastructure sectors that have been responding to the coronavirus outbreak. The message comes a day before the Queen's 94th birthday, which will be marked in a subdued way this year after the monarch canceled the traditional gun salutes as well as the Trooping of the Colour parade, usually held in early June, amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt prepares list of donors for plasma therapy

Chennai, Apr 20 PTI The Tamil Nadu health department is preparing a list of donors for the convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients, even as the government is awaiting the final nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research ...

RSP registers lowest ever Specific Energy Consumption in 2019-20

Rourkela Steel Plant RSP on Monday said it has registered its lowest ever specific energy consumption in 2019-20 which stood at 6.24 giga calories per tonne of crude steel. Besides, the lowest monthly specific energy consumption of 5.97 gig...

'Sairat' star Rinku Rajguru in Hotstar Specials 'Hundred'

Actor Rinku Rajguru is all set to make her Hindi and digital debut with the new Hotstar Specials series, Hundred Rinku, who gained nationwide fame for her portrayal of Archi in Sairat, will be seen in the action-comedy space with her charac...

Soccer-Laporte buys French boxer's kit in auction, hands it back

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte paid around 5,000 euros 5,435 for the kit used by deceased French boxer Alexis Vastine at the London 2012 Olympics in an auction to raise money for healthcare workers, then donated it back to his fat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020