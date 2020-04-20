Left Menu
India inks pact with South Korean firm to get 5 lakh COVID-19 testing kits

India on Monday signed an agreement with Humasis Limited, which will facilitate the supply of five lakh COVID-19 testing kits to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:44 IST
India inks pact with South Korean firm to get 5 lakh COVID-19 testing kits
The agreement was signed in Seoul on Monday. (Picture credit: Embassy of India in Seoul/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India on Monday signed an agreement with Humasis Limited, which will facilitate the supply of five lakh COVID-19 testing kits to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Embassy of India here tweeted: "India in ROK and M/s Humasis Ltd. signed an agreement for the supply of 500,000 tests to the Indian Council of Medical Research."

"This collaboration is an important element of India's strategy to tackle #COVID19 and is testimony to the Special Strategic Partnership between the two nations." As per the official press release, this is the first purchase agreement signed by the Embassy of India on behalf of the Government of India. Humasis Ltd, whose factory is located in Gyeonggi-do, and is sourcing raw materials for production of these diagnostic testing kits from India.

The release also said, "Over the past few weeks, Indian agencies, including Central and State Government agencies and private companies, have sourced 450,000 tests (RT- PCR & Antibody) from various Korean companies." The release further mentioned about the special strategic partnership between India and South Korea and the shared approach of Prime Minister Namenda Modi and ROK President Moon Jae-in in the fight against COVID-19

The release said: "This is also in keeping with the assurance given by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ROK President Moon Jae-in that the two countries will continue to consult and support each other and share experiences in the common fight against COVID19." (ANI)

