Norwegian supreme court to hear lawsuit against Arctic oil exploration

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:21 IST
The Norwegian supreme court will hear a lawsuit against Arctic oil exploration brought by Greenpeace and other green groups, the court said on Monday, in a landmark case for Western Europe's largest oil and gas producer.

The environmental groups argue that the Norwegian government's decision to grant oil exploration licenses in 2016 in the Arctic Barents Sea to oil firms, including Equinor , was illegal.

Two lower courts have found the government's decision was legal, rejecting the environmentalists' claim it breached the Norwegian people's constitutional right to a healthy environment.

