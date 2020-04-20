Left Menu
Police clash with residents in locked-down Paris suburbs

PTI | Paris | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:24 IST
Police fought running battles in two of Paris' northern suburbs overnight on Sunday, with residents accusing officers of using heavy-handed tactics to enforce France's strict coronavirus lockdown. Residents burnt cars and shot fireworks at police, who responded with rubber bullets and tear gas in the suburbs of Villeneuve-la-Garenne and Aulnay-sous-Bois, witnesses and police said on Monday.

The violence began on Saturday when a motorcyclist was injured during a police check in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, prompting a crowd to gather. A police statement said the group targeted officers with "projectiles" in a near two-hour standoff.

The motorcyclist crashed into the open door of a police car, suffering a broken leg and undergoing surgery. Residents allege the door was opened deliberately so that the rider would smash into it.

The 30-year-old will lodge a complaint against the officers, his family and a lawyer told AFP, while prosecutors have opened an investigation. By Monday morning, calm had returned to Villeneuve-la-Garenne after a second night of riots, fires and explosions, according to an AFP journalist.

The trouble also spread to nearby Aulnay-sous-Bois, where police claimed they were "ambushed" by residents in a district of dense, high-rise social housing of mainly immigrant occupants. Police said they arrested four people after being targeted by residents using fireworks as projectiles.

Across Ile-de-France -- the region that includes the capital and its nearby suburbs -- roughly 15 cars and some 50 rubbish bins were burnt out and seven people were arrested. After the motorcyclist was injured on Saturday, rights group SOS Racisme called for full details of the incident to be released and urged police to use restraint "in this time of confinement and tensions".

Earlier this month, prosecutors opened an investigation into the death in detention of a 33-year-old man arrested for allegedly violating the home confinement measures imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Police said the man resisted arrest. According to his sister, he had suffered from schizophrenia.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Sunday police had carried out 13.5 million checks since the lockdown started on March 17. More than 800,000 people were written up for violations of the order, which allows people to leave their homes only for essential purposes.

Several complaints were lodged against French police during recent months of pension reform protests and "yellow vest" anti-government rallies. (AFP) RS RS

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

