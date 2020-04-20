Kuwaiti emir, Iran's Rouhani discuss coronavirus situation - Kuna news agency

Kuwaiti emir, Iran's Rouhani discuss coronavirus situation - Kuna news agencyReuters | Kuwait City | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:25 IST
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani discussed international and regional developments on Monday in a telephone conversation, Kuwait's state news agency (KUNA) reported.
Among the issues discussed was the coronavirus situation and the precautionary measures that both countries are taking to limit its spread, KUNA added.
Iran is the country worst affected in the Middle East region by the coronavirus, with more than 83,000 confirmed cases and over 5,000 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Hassan Rouhani
- Kuwaiti
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Iran's Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11 amid coronavirus
Iran's Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11 amid coronavirus
Iran's Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11
Iran's deaths from coronavirus reach 3,603 - health ministry
East Bengal signs Iranian winger Omid Singh