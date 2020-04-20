WHO chief insists 'nothing hidden from US' on coronavirus

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted on Monday that the UN agency had not hidden from the United States any information it had about the coronavirus pandemic

He said the presence of embedded US government secondees working at the WHO headquarters in Geneva "means there is nothing hidden from the US, from day one", adding: "There is no secret in WHO".

